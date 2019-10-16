A Wheel of Fortune contestant's introduction talking about his "loveless marriage" and "rotten grandson" has brought chuckles to the audience and has gone viral.

Blair Davis' introduction during the game show sounds shocking on paper, but host Pat Sajak and the audience picked up on the deadpan humor immediately.

"I've been trapped in a loveless marriage for the last 12 years to an old battle-ax named Kim. She cursed my life with three step-children named Star, R.J. and Ryan, and I have one rotten grandson," Davis said as Sajak and the audience laughed.

"Yay!" Sajak yelled. "No wonder you came here. You just wanted to get away from everybody."

But Sajak then let him off the hook, noting that he was being "facetious."

"Absolutely," Davis, from Cardiff, Calif., said. "I love them like nobody's business."

The video has been viewed at least 1.2 million times.

RELATED: 'Wheel of Fortune' airs episode 7,000

RELATED: Wheel of Fortune contestant makes unbelievable mistake

Another conversation starter about Davis was his long, gray beard. Davis says he keeps it to make that "rotten" grandson happy.

"I started growing the beard a couple years back, and every time I threaten to shave it off, he gives me a really hard time," Davis said.

“Don’t let it get tangled up in the wheel, that’s all we ask," Sajak warned.