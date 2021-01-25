x
White House begins talks with lawmakers on COVID-19 relief

The talks come as Biden faces increasing headwinds in his effort to win bipartisan backing for the initial legislative effort of his presidency.
WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) — Top aides to President Joe Biden have begun talks with a group of moderate Senate Republicans and Democrats on Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. 

Lawmakers on the right question the wisdom of racking up bigger deficits. Those on the left are urging Biden not to spend too much time on bipartisanship when the pandemic is killing thousands each day and costing more jobs.

 One key Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said afterward she would reconvene a bipartisan group to focus on “a more targeted package.”

