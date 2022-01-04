'I am resigning': Will Smith quits motion picture academy following Oscars backlash

Will Smith was facing possible expulsion from the motion picture academy. He has reportedly resigned.

Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences following the incident in which he slapped presenter Chris Rock on-stage at the Oscars. That's according to multiple reports.

Smith was facing possible expulsion from the academy after last Sunday's incident seen by viewers around the world.

"I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct," Smith wrote in a statement obtained by Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, IndieWire and others.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home," he continued.

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.

"So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board seems appropriate."

Smith concluded writing, "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

Variety was first to report of Smith's resignation.