The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

3-57-64-68-69, Powerball: 15

If you've got your heart set on winning the jackpot, you certainly have a better chance than Mega Millions, with odds of 292,201,388 to 1.

But if you are banking on winning both, let's get realistic: The odds for pocketing the two jackpots are 1 in 88 quadrillion, according to CNBC.

The biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was $1.6 billion in the Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016. Three tickets – from California, Florida and Tennessee – matched all the numbers.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA