x
Woman dies attempting to save child at Gulf Shores area beach

About 20 people attempted to form a human chain to rescue the child but they were swept out further by the waves.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FORT MORGAN, Ala. — Authorities said a Tennessee woman died at an Alabama beach after she and other beach-goers attempted to form a human chain to rescue a child.

Baldwin County Coroner Brian Pierce said 53-year-old Karen Graham, of Collierville, Tennessee, died Saturday after being recovered from the water at Fort Morgan beach. 

Coast Guard Sector Mobile said a 9-year-old was reportedly swept out by a current. The agency said about 20 people attempted to form a human chain to rescue the child but they were swept out further by the waves.

A private craft nearby was able to recover everyone. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said another person was also hospitalized.

