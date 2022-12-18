Who scored goals during the World Cup final

Both teams have been relying on their star players, and they have not disappointed, scoring a combined five of the game's six goals before penalty kicks.

DOHA, Qatar — The World Cup final between Argentina and France has been an explosive matchup, tied 2-2 into extra time.

The stars of both teams have been shining in the matchup, scoring and putting pressure on the goals through the entire game.

Here's who scored every goal so far in the World Cup's finale:

Lionel Messi

1-0 Argentina

In the game's 23rd minute, Messi was given a penalty kick after a foul on teammate Di Maria. That kick made it in, drawing first blood in the game.

Di Maria

2-0 Argentina

Thirteen minutes later, Di Maria repaid the favor, finishing a flowing team move involving a deft flick from Messi and scoring the team's second goal, leaving them 2-0 headed into the half.

Kylian Mbappé

2-1 Argentina

Mbappé is viewed as a rising star in the professional soccer world, leading France to its 2018 World Cup win. Hoping to secure a back-to-back victory, he was able to push through a penalty kick late in the second half.

Kylian Mbappé

2-2 Tied

Less than two minutes after his penalty kick goal, Mbappé tied up the game with a running kick from inside the penalty box, tying the match with only a few minutes left in regulation play. Neither team managed to edge out another goal before the clock ran out, sending the game into extra time.

Lionel Messi

3-2 Argentina

Less than 15 minutes from penalty kicks, Messi came to Argentina's rescue, breaking through a chaotic scuffle near the goal area to secure a goal, bringing the score to 3-2.

Kylian Mbappé

3-3 Tied