State police doing free car seat checks across Louisiana this Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police will participate in National Seat Check Saturday on Sept. 25.
In a partnership with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, officers will provide free child passenger safety seat checks throughout the state to ensure that car seats and booster seats are safe enough for children to ride in.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the last 30 years, about 9,000 lives were saved due to the proper child restraints in vehicles.
Louisiana State Police said that at least 3 out of 4 children are restrained in either the wrong size or wrong type of safety seat or the seat is not installed properly.
The event is being held for parents and caretakers to get the instructions needed to keep children safe and to ask any questions they might have without receiving any penalties.
The event will be held at several locations from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. :
- Region A – EBRSO Traffic Office – 9313 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge
- Region B – Diving Mercy Church – 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner
- Region C – (Houma area) Event postponed due to hurricane recovery efforts
- Region D – Southwest Beverage – 3860 Broad St., Lake Charles
- Region E – Rapides Regional Hospital – 211 Fourth St., Alexandria
- Region F – Banner Ford – 6300 Frontage Rd., Monroe
- Region G – Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town – 8910 Jewella Ave., Shreveport
- Region I – Ochsner-Lafayette General – 2810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette
- Region L – Leblanc Pediatrics – 319 S. Tyler St., Covington
Police said if anyone can not attend the event they can contact the nearest State Police troop location to schedule a free car seat inspection by visiting www.lsp.org. for contact information.