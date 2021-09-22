State police doing free car seat checks across Louisiana this Saturday

Louisiana State Police said at least 3 out of 4 children are restrained in either the wrong size or wrong type of safety seat or the seat is not installed properly.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police will participate in National Seat Check Saturday on Sept. 25.

In a partnership with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, officers will provide free child passenger safety seat checks throughout the state to ensure that car seats and booster seats are safe enough for children to ride in.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in the last 30 years, about 9,000 lives were saved due to the proper child restraints in vehicles.

Louisiana State Police said that at least 3 out of 4 children are restrained in either the wrong size or wrong type of safety seat or the seat is not installed properly.

The event is being held for parents and caretakers to get the instructions needed to keep children safe and to ask any questions they might have without receiving any penalties.

The event will be held at several locations from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. :

Region A – EBRSO Traffic Office – 9313 Burbank Dr., Baton Rouge

Region B – Diving Mercy Church – 4337 Sal Lentini Pkwy., Kenner

Region C – (Houma area) Event postponed due to hurricane recovery efforts

Region D – Southwest Beverage – 3860 Broad St., Lake Charles

Region E – Rapides Regional Hospital – 211 Fourth St., Alexandria

Region F – Banner Ford – 6300 Frontage Rd., Monroe

Region G – Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town – 8910 Jewella Ave., Shreveport

Region I – Ochsner-Lafayette General – 2810 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy., Lafayette

Region L – Leblanc Pediatrics – 319 S. Tyler St., Covington