Every June 6, the National World War II Museum in New Orleans pays tribute to everyone involved in the storming of the beaches of Normandy, from the infantry to the WWII Home Front workers. This year, they'll host several special events in honor of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. Here is the full schedule.



H-Hour Ceremony

6:30 a.m. – 7:15 a.m.

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

Join us for a ceremony to commemorate D-Day at the time the invasion began in 1944. This presentation will include a reading of General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Order of the Day message to troops, delivered on the eve of the invasion; and a D-Day overview by Keith Huxen, Senior Director of Research and History for the Museum’s Institute for the Study of War and Democracy. The presentation will be followed by a moment of silence, a prayer, and the screening of a video montage.

H-Hour Ceremony Continental Breakfast

7:15 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.

BB’s Stage Door Canteen

Complimentary refreshments for H-Hour Ceremony participants.

Film Screenings: Beyond All Boundaries

8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Solomon Victory Theater

To accommodate early-morning Museum visitors, the Museum’s 4D experience Beyond All Boundaries will have two additional screenings on June 6. (Tickets are $7 with Museum Campus Pass.)

Lecture: Kevin Farrell presents “The Meaning of La Fière 75 Years Later”

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

Colonel Kevin W. Farrell, PhD, spent over 30 years in uniform and commanded at the platoon, company, and battalion levels. A graduate of the US Military Academy at West Point—and former tenured professor and chief of military history at the institution—Colonel Farrell is a recognized authority on military history and leadership.

US Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band Performance

10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

Join us for a concert of patriotic anthems.

Meet the Author: Linda Hervieux

10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Louisiana Memorial Pavilion

Author Linda Hervieux will speak about her book Forgotten: The Untold Story of D-Day’s Black Heroes, at Home and at War. A book signing in the Museum Store will immediately follow the presentation.

Dr. Hal Baumgarten D-Day Commemoration Ceremony

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

Presented in memory of D-Day veteran and Museum friend Dr. Harold “Hal” Baumgarten, this commemoration ceremony will mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion with a solemn remembrance of the events of June 6, 1944, and conclude with a moment of silence.

The Dr. Hal Baumgarten D-Day Commemoration Endowment, made possible by the generous gift of Karen and Leopold Sher, ensures that Dr. Baumgarten’s legacy will live on in perpetuity and helps the Museum fulfill its mission to educate future generations about the events of World War II and its lasting impact.

Light of Remembrance Ceremony

As we approached the 75th anniversary of D-Day and began planning our annual Dr. Hal Baumgarten D-Day Commemoration Ceremony, a special ceremony to show our respect and recognition for all those who risked their lives for our freedom on June 6, 1944, we wrote to over 176,000 of our Members asking them to join us in paying tribute to that legacy.

We sent our Members a small piece of wax, which represented the spark of hope that the soldiers brought to those five beaches as they stepped on land, growing into a powerful flame of freedom for all of Western Europe. We asked our donors and Members to return that small piece, which in turn was combined with all the other pieces and was melted to form one large threefoot candle representing the Light of Remembrance, a tribute to those who risked everything to fight tyranny on that day. The candle will be displayed and lit during the Dr. Hal Baumgarten D-Day Commemoration Ceremony.

Museum Birthday Celebration

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

Join us for patriotic-themed cupcakes in celebration of the Museum’s 19th birthday.

Heroes Welcome for WWII Veterans

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center and BB’s Stage Door Canteen

Museum staff, volunteers, and guests will welcome the arrival of WWII veterans attending the day’s commemoration ceremonies.

The 75th Anniversary of D-Day Electronic Field Trip

11:30 a.m. (repeats at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.)

Louisiana Memorial Pavilion

Join us for a replay of the Museum’s The 75th Anniversary of D-Day Electronic Field Trip. This virtual transatlantic adventure transports students to the sites where D-Day history was made. Guided by student reporters from the United States, England, Canada, and France, this journey provides insights into the greatest amphibious invasion in history. Students discover the lessons and legacies of Operation Overlord as they explore the coast of southern England, the iconic invasion sites in Normandy, France, and a special remembrance at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial at Omaha Beach.

Panel Discussion: D-Day Veterans

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

D-Day veterans discuss their memories of June 6, 1944, in conversation with Museum oral historians.

The Victory Belles

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana Memorial Pavilion

The Museum’s vocal trio performs a concert of patriotic songs.

Gallery Talk: Larry Decuers presents “Guy de Montlaur’s D-Day”

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

The Joe W. and Dorothy D. Brown Foundation Special Exhibit Gallery

Larry Decuers, Curator of the special exhibit In Memory of What I Cannot Say: The Art of Guy de Montlaur, will speak about the D-Day actions of French Commando and fine-art painter Guy de Montlaur. Montlaur, who suffered multiple wounds in combat that he carried for the rest of his life, channeled his wartime experiences into art, creating vivid abstract paintings until his death at age 58 in 1977. The special exhibit is on view through October 20, 2019.

Panel Discussion: Depictions of D-Day

3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

A panel of WWII veteran family members and scholars will discuss the many experiences of those who fought on D-Day, and how memories of that day affected them in later life.

The Victory Swing Orchestra

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

BB’s Stage Door Canteen

The Museum’s big band will perform a concert of WWII-era favorites. This concert is free and open to the public but please register to attend.

Film Screening: The Longest Day

7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

US Freedom Pavilion: The Boeing Center

Join us for a free screening of the 1962 film The Longest Day, which explores the D-Day landings at Normandy on June 6, 1944. Georges Rivière portrays Guy de Montlaur—the subject of the Museum’s current special exhibit—in this Hollywood epic, based on Cornelius Ryan’s book of the same title. The screening will cap the Museum’s 75th anniversary of D-Day commemorative events. This screening is free and open to the public but please register to attend.

All-Day Activities

Living History Corps

Founders Plaza

WWII reenactors will interact with Museum visitors throughout the day.

Hands-on History

Louisiana Memorial Pavilion

Explore the uniforms and equipment used by American, British, and German soldiers on D-Day. Visitors can try on original and reproduction helmets, uniforms, boots, packs, and other personal equipment.

Higgins Boat Tours

Louisiana Memorial Pavilion

Board the Higgins Boat with USS Alabama living history reenactors to learn about the New Orleans-built craft’s role in the D-Day invasion.

“What Does D-Day Mean to You?”

L.W. “Pete” Kent Train Car Experience

Record and share your thoughts about the 75th anniversary of D-Day—the bravery of the troops, the awesome challenges they faced, and the legacy of that day all these years later. Select comments will be shared with the Museum’s online followers.

Oral History Showcase

Louisiana Memorial Pavilion

Museum oral histories of D-Day veterans will air continuously throughout the day.