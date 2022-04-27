3 dead in Biloxi hotel shooting, suspect in standoff with police

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at the Broadway Inn Express,

BILOXI, Miss — Three people are dead after a shooting at a Biloxi area hotel on Wednesday, according to reports from local media outlets.

WLOX, the CBS affiliated televisions station in Biloxi, reports that police are in a standoff with the shooting suspect at a business in nearby Gulfport, Ms.

The shooting reportedly happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the Broadway Inn Express on Beach Boulevard, about 100 yards away from the Biloxi Beach. Witnesses described the scene to the television station as a "chaotic scene with people fleeing the area."

WLOX reports that police believe the gunman left the hotel and assaulted another victim in Gulfport.

The Biloxi Sun Herald reports that authorities have shut down streets near a convenience store where they believe the suspect is holed up.

“We’re just not used to those types of things happening in Biloxi,” said Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gillich. “We’re in shock."

“We have 4.2 million visitors a year and about 7,000 hotel rooms," he added. “This is not a big property. Couldn’t say this is in a problem area.”

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates as more information becomes available.