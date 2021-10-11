504, 337 among 82 area codes that must be included when dialing after Oct. 24

After 12:01 a.m. Oct. 24, 10-digit dialing will be mandatory for folks with phone numbers with these area codes.

NEW ORLEANS — Callers won't be able to leave out 504 when dialing out anymore — after Oct. 24.

The North American Number Planning Administrator is making the change to make 988 the dialing code for the national suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline, according to a plan released by the administration in January.

The change was approved by the Federal Communications Commission in 2020. It requires service providers to make all changes necessary to ensure that users can call 988 if they need help, by July 16, 2022.

Dialing 988 will connect callers to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1.800.273.8255 / 1.800.273.TALK.

The FCC order requires any area code that includes phone numbers that begin with a 988 to switch to 10-digit dialing.

Across 36 states, those 82 area codes that will have to switch to 10-digit dialing are:

Alaska 907

Alabama 251

Arkansas 501

Arizona 480, 520, 928

California 209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, 951

Colorado 719, 970

Delaware 302

Florida 321 (Brevard County only), 352, 561, 941

Georgia 478, 912

Guam 671

Hawaii 808

Illinois 309, 618, 708

Indiana 219, 574

Iowa 319, 515

Kansas 620, 785

Kentucky 859

Louisiana 337, 504

Michigan 616, 810, 906, 989

Minnesota 218, 952

Mississippi 662

Missouri 314, 417, 660, 816

Montana 406

Nevada 775

New Hampshire 603

New Jersey 856, 908

New Mexico 505, 575

New York 516, 607, 716, 845, 914

North Carolina 910

Ohio 440, 513

South Dakota 605

Tennessee 731, 865

Texas 254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915, 940

Vermont 802

Virginia 276, 804

Washington 509

Wisconsin 262, 414, 608, 920

Following instructions from the FCC, the North American Number Planning Administrator put in place a multi-step transition plan to help callers and their service providers transition to 10-digit dialing.

Beginning in July of 2020, the plan called for networks to inform customers about upcoming changes, as the service providers made internal adjustments.

After 12:01 a.m. — local time — April 24, callers could begin dialing with 10 digits. This began a six-month transition period.

That transition period ends at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 24. After that, an 8.5-month mandatory 10-digit dialing begins, but enforcing it is left to carriers' schedules.

Carriers must begin enforcing 10-digit dialing before July 15, 2022. After that, any caller dialing 988 will be connected to the hotline.

WWLTV has reached out to Cox to see when cut-off date will be for folks who have phone numbers beginning with 504 and 337.