x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

National

8 kids in youth van among the 13 lives lost to Claudette

The van belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a youth home operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.
Credit: AP
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Authorities in Alabama say a suspected tornado spurred by Tropical Storm Claudette demolished or badly damaged at least 50 homes in the small town just north of the Florida border. (Alicia Jossey via AP)

ATLANTA — ATLANTA (AP) — Eight children in a van from a youth ranch for abused or neglected children were killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on a wet interstate over the weekend — the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that claimed a total of 13 lives in Alabama. 

A man and his baby also died in the crash Saturday, another man and child died when a tree fell on their house, and a woman drowned. 

The van belonged to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, a youth home operated by the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

The deaths occurred as drenching rains pelted much of northern Alabama and Georgia. 

A tropical storm warning was in effect Sunday in North Carolina.

Related Articles