NEW ORLEANS — While many Australians are seeing the fires first hand, some are watching from afar. Several Australians who also call New Orleans home shared their thoughts on the wildfires that are spreading across their country.

Now, relief groups are being inundated with supplies in Australia seemingly just as quickly as the wildfire is spreading. Olivia Piskadlo-Jones splits her time between Australia and New Orleans where she shoots photography under her photography name, 'Diaryoftooky'. Originally from Sydney, she's back in her home country helping with relief efforts.

"The response to it has been overwhelmingly beautiful," Piskaldo-Jones said.

She's working with a group her friend started called 'Onelove South Coast Fire Disaster Relief'. They've already sent about 40 truck loads full of supplies like clothes, food, water, and toiletries to people who have evacuated or lost their homes.

"It's the feeling of lets just do what we can on the ground now but there is a sense of worry like geez how much worse can this get," she said.

At least 25 people have been killed, an estimated half billion animals have been wiped out, and more than 63,000 square miles have been burned since September.

Meanwhile in New Orleans, Reece Vincent is keeping in close contact with friends and family who are back in his hometown in Australia

"A bit of a feeling of helplessness. There's not a great deal you can do," Vincent said. "Around my home town it started a month and a half ago and people lost their houses back then."

He grew up along the Australian east coast and knows people who have lost their homes.

"They were really in the thick of the bush and just lost everything," Vincent said.

"You feel kind of helpless at times," said Geoff Hoskins, another current New Orleans resident.

Hoskins lived in Australia 15 plus years.

"People from New Orleans know what natural disaster is like better than most so spread the word. There is a lot to say about how these things are handled," Hoskins said.