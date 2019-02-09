SANTA CRUZ, Calif — CNN is reporting that there are 'numerous fatalities,' in a major fire on a diving boat near Santa Cruz Island Monday morning. The network cited a Ventura County spokesman.

The U.S. Coast Guard said is in the midst of a rescue operation concerning a fire on a diving boat near Santa Cruz Island in California where more than 30 people are reportedly unaccounted for.

'I'm unaware of any survivors at this point," said Senior Chief Aaron Bemis to CNN, when asked about the passengers on board.

A Coast Guard spokesman told CNN that dozens of the passengers were below deck when a major fire broke out. Five crew members that were above board were rescued.

Ventura County Fire officials confirmed to ABC-10 TV in Sacramento that "there are fatalities." The fire officials would not give a number, "because the number could rise."

CBS Reports that the Ventura County Fire Department says: