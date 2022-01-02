Census: Black population grows in suburbs, shrinks in cities

CHICAGO — For decades, Black residents have been leaving some of the nation's largest cities while suburbs have seen Black population growth.

The 2020 U.S. census shows these trends have spread to more areas. The changes have been particularly notable in Chicago. The city gained population overall but lost 85,000 Black residents — more than any other U.S. city after Detroit. Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood alone lost roughly 1,600 Black residents in an area of less than 1 square mile.