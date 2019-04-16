The Coast Guard has ended the search for a missing person in the waters near Destin, Florida after failing to recover a body.

The search began just before 1 p.m. Sunday, with ship and helicopter crews searching approximately 569 square miles over 41 hours near the popular Louisiana vacation spot.

Local Sheriff's officials said two men were ejected from a 20-foot vessel after a reported malfunction on the boat. The vehicle reportedly continued running in circles and struck the missing man.

A dive team also searched for the man, but had no luck finding him.

The cause of the incident is under investigation. No additional details about the incident were released by the coast guard Tuesday.