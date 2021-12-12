Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility

The company has not said how many people were in the building not far from St. Louis when the tornado hit at 8:35 p.m. Friday.

CHICAGO — CHICAGO (AP) — Search efforts at an Amazon facility in Illinois where at least six people were killed in a tornado are expected to take several days.

But authorities don't expect to find more survivors and the local coroner says there are no pending reports of missing people related to the building collapse.

The company has not said how many people were in the building not far from St. Louis when the tornado hit at 8:35 p.m. Friday.

Both sides of the warehouse used to prepare orders for delivery collapsed inward and the roof caved.