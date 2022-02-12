Crowds turn out to see French President Macron

“I'm curious to see my president coming to this country. I was here in 1976 when President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing came...," said a woman in the crowd.

NEW ORLEANS — President Macron took extra time to stop and greet most of the people who lined the streets as he walked by.

Some were French citizens living in New Orleans.

When Emmanuel Macron got off of the plane, Governor Jon Bel Edwards said he was overcome by the greeting at the airport. There was a jazz band and the Mardi Gras Indians, which, of course, are only in New Orleans.

It was a Carnival-time atmosphere, from the spring-like weather to the music on the streets, down to the crowds waiting behind barricades.

“I am both French and American. So, for me, it is, you know, very important. I'm very excited that President Macron has decided to come to New Orleans,” a woman in the crowd said.

What was different was all the French journalists in town, and they see a part of themselves in our rich French history.

“We've been here since like two hours, and there's a lot of little pieces of France in the buildings, in the churches, in the streets, in the names,” said William Galibert of RTL Radio in France.

And by all accounts, they like what they see.

“Well, to be honest, in three hours here, we have so much more fun than in three whole days in Washington D.C. So, it's very nice to be here,” said Galibert.

Outside, flags from France were flying, and shops put out welcome signs. And inside places like Gallery Rue New Orleans, the French influence was front and center with works of art from French artists. And they were happy about the increased foot traffic too.

“Anytime there is a large influx of people, we get more business, and we're just happier, and when we're happy, everybody's happy,” said Bilal McGlothan of Gallery Rue New Orleans.

“Bonjour! Comment ça va? Ça va très bien, et vous?” French pleasantries are exchanged with a woman in the crowd.

And then there were people waiting behind parade barricades who treasure their roots of the France-Nouvelle Orleans connection and could write a history book on it.

“I'm curious to see my president coming to this country. I was here in 1976 when President Valéry Giscard d'Estaing came. So, it's been a while since we've had an official visit here in town,” said another woman in the crowd.

And the people who were waiting got their wish. A quick handshake and a kind word with their president.

And Governor Edwards also said the warm welcome in Jackson Square meant a lot to Macron, who called it all exceptional.