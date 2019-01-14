FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 17-year-old girl reported missing out of Florida may be on her way to the Denver area with an adult man, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dayna Dilauro was last seen at her home in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Dec. 16 of last year, the center said. Family members believe she may be in the company of an adult man and that both of them could be on their way to the Denver area.

She's described as 4 feet, 9 inches with blonde hair and blue eyes, the center said.

Anyone with information about Dayna is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Fort Pierce Police Department at 1-772-461-3820.

