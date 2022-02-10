Fordham names first woman and first layperson as president

She has served since 2018 as president of Loyola University New Orleans, a 110-year-old Jesuit university.

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham University, a Jesuit institution in New York, has named its new president, Tania Tetlow.

She is the first woman and first layperson to lead the school in its 181-year history. Tetlow broke the same two barriers in her previous job.

She has served since 2018 as president of Loyola University New Orleans, a 110-year-old Jesuit university.

She'll start her new job at Fordham on July 1.

Loyola says its enrollment has grown by 11% under Tetlow and has the largest, most diverse freshman class in school history.