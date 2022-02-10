x
Fordham names first woman and first layperson as president

She has served since 2018 as president of Loyola University New Orleans, a 110-year-old Jesuit university.
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018 photo, Loyola University New Orleans President Tania Tetlow speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in New Orleans. The first woman and first layperson to become president of a 110-year-old Jesuit university in New Orleans will make the same history at an older Jesuit university in New York. Loyola University-New Orleans and Fordham University said in news releases Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, that Tetlow will start July 1 as Fordham's next president. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW YORK — NEW YORK (AP) — Fordham University, a Jesuit institution in New York, has named its new president, Tania Tetlow. 

She is the first woman and first layperson to lead the school in its 181-year history. Tetlow broke the same two barriers in her previous job.

She has served since 2018 as president of Loyola University New Orleans, a 110-year-old Jesuit university.

She'll start her new job at Fordham on July 1. 

Loyola says its enrollment has grown by 11% under Tetlow and has the largest, most diverse freshman class in school history. 

It also credits her for starting new academic programs in growing fields and with strengthening its finances.

