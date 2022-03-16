HBCU's that received threats eligible for federal grants

"The Biden-Harris Administration is taking a whole-of-government approach in responding to these threats and ensuring the safety and well-being of students, staff, and faculty. Immediately following the first reports of the threats, Education Secretary Cardona and Homeland Security Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas hosted a briefing with more than 40 presidents of HBCUs from across the nation to share information on grant programs, training resources, and other tools available to HBCUs to strengthen campus safety and security. Leaders from the Department of Education (ED) and other federal agencies have visited HBCU campuses. During these visits, federal officials heard firsthand about the need to modernize and update their operations, including campus safety and security, as well as the need for more resources to help bolster mental health services due to increased apprehension across the campus community," the news release stated.