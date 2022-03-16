HBCU's that received threats eligible for federal grants

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Biden Administration has announced an effort to provide federal grants to historically black colleges and universities around the nation that received bomb threats earlier this year.
Xavier University and Dillard University of New Orleans and Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge were among the schools that received threats.
In a press release, the administration stated it's effort to provide funds to modernize the security and safety operations of these schools, as well as providing mental health support due to increased anxiety regarding potential attacks.
"The Biden-Harris Administration is taking a whole-of-government approach in responding to these threats and ensuring the safety and well-being of students, staff, and faculty. Immediately following the first reports of the threats, Education Secretary Cardona and Homeland Security Secretary (Alejandro) Mayorkas hosted a briefing with more than 40 presidents of HBCUs from across the nation to share information on grant programs, training resources, and other tools available to HBCUs to strengthen campus safety and security. Leaders from the Department of Education (ED) and other federal agencies have visited HBCU campuses. During these visits, federal officials heard firsthand about the need to modernize and update their operations, including campus safety and security, as well as the need for more resources to help bolster mental health services due to increased apprehension across the campus community," the news release stated.
These grant funds are from the Project School Emergency Response to Violence (Project SERV) program at ED. Project SERV provides short-term, immediate funding for local educational agencies and institutions of higher education that have experienced a violent or traumatic incident to assist in restoring a safe environment conducive to learning.
Vice President Kamala Harris will speak on the matter on Wednesday.