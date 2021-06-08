Is the internet down? Actually, yes it is.

In short: Internet is broken. Try again later.

NEW ORLEANS — A widespread problem with back-end internet services have shut down or disrupted major parts of the internet Tuesday morning.

Everything from Reddit to Twitch to several national news outlets have all seen their websites go offline. In their place, there's a 503 error message saying service is unavailable.

It's unclear exactly why these sites are down, but some people (posting on the platforms that remain active) have speculated that it has something to do with Amazon Web Services. Another option floated is that Fastly, a cloud computing service provider, is down (fastly.com is down with the same error as of the time of publishing).

Either way, that's bad news, because services like AWS and Fastly power a giant chunk of the internet. If one or both of those are down, there's a good chance at least one of the sites you regularly use is having issues.

