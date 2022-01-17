Local synagogues on alert after hostage situation in Texas

Rabbi Katie Bauman from Touro Synagogue in Uptown New Orleans was relieved to hear they're okay. She went to the seminary with Cytron-Walker.

NEW ORLEANS — A Texas rabbi says he is grateful to be alive.

Saturday night, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three others from his suburban Fort Worth congregation were taken hostage during a nearly twelve-hour ordeal.

“I knew him and know him to be an incredibly gentle and kind soul,” Bauman said. “The thought of him in particular in that horrible situation was very painful.”

The standoff ended at Beth Israel in Colleyville, with the hostages escaping unharmed. Authorities identified the hostage-taker as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal Akram who was killed. Rabbi Cytron-Walker said security training helped him and the others survive the ordeal.

Former FBI Agent James Stewart teaches the same training to New Orleans area synagogues. It’s a partnership between the Secure Community Network and the Jewish Federation.

“You run from an incident,” Stewart said. “You run from danger. You hide if you have to. Then, at the last you fight. That’s just the mechanics that you walk though in critical incidents.”

Rabbi Cytron-Walker said he threw a chair at the gunman and then escaped with two other hostages. “I can’t say enough to him to say good work, good job,” Stewart said. “He saved a lot of lives.”

Touro is one of the local synagogues trained by Secure Community Network. Rabbi Bauman says she would love to live in a world where hostage training wasn’t necessary.

“We all know anytime we open the door to anyone, that’s a possibility,” Bauman said. “It’s a very difficult tension because our humanity, our Judaism teaches us to love our neighbors.”

A belief put to the test once again.

Secure Community Network teaches several courses including “Run, Hide, Fight,” “Stop The Bleed,” and “Active Shooter” training.