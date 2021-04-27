Louisiana grows population enough to keep 6 U.S. House seats

The 2.7% growth rate was far short of the 7.4% population increase seen across the United States.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s population grew enough over the last decade that it won’t lose a congressional seat, but that growth still fell well below the increases seen in many other states and across the nation.

The latest U.S. census data released Monday showed Louisiana had more than 4.6 million people in the latest 2020 tally, about 124,000 more people than in 2010.

The 2.7% growth rate was far short of the 7.4% population increase seen across the United States. But it was enough for Louisiana to keep six seats in the U.S. House. The state lost a congressional seat after the 2010 census because of anemic population growth at the time.

The census release marks the official beginning of the once-a-decade redistricting battles. The numbers released Monday, along with more detailed data expected later this year, will be used by state legislatures or independent commissions to redraw political maps to account for shifts in population.

Those shifts have largely been westward. Colorado, Montana and Oregon all added residents and gained seats. Texas was the biggest winner — the second-most populous state added two congressional seats, while Florida and North Carolina gained one. States losing seats included Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

The reshuffling of the congressional map moved seats from blue states to red ones, giving Republicans a clear, immediate advantage. The party will have complete control of drawing the congressional maps in Texas, Florida and North Carolina — states that are adding four seats.