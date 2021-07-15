x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
National

Louisiana man dies while on hiking trip at the Grand Canyon

They say 44-year-old Rodney Hatfield of Washington, Louisiana, collapsed Wednesday afternoon on the Bright Angel Trail.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 20, 2007, file photo, the Skywalk hangs over the Grand Canyon on the Hualapai Indian Reservation before its grand opening ceremony at Grand Canyon West, Ariz. Crews are searching for a tourist who slipped and fell over the edge of a Grand Canyon lookout on tribal land. The fall happened Thursday, March 28, 2019, morning on the Hualapai Tribe's reservation outside the boundaries of Grand Canyon National Park. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana man has died while on a multi-day hiking trip at Grand Canyon National Park. 

They say 44-year-old Rodney Hatfield of Washington, Louisiana, collapsed Wednesday afternoon on the Bright Angel Trail.  

Park officials say Hatfield was returning from Phantom Ranch when he began experiencing difficulty hiking up the trail near Indian Garden.

He reached Mile-and-a-Half Resthouse before becoming unresponsive and rangers say resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.  

An investigation will be conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner who will try to determine the cause of Hatfield’s death.

Related Articles