2 soldiers killed in Black Hawk training crash in California

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The Defense Department says two soldiers were killed and three injured when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a training exercise off Southern California’s coast. Staff Sgt. Vincent P. Marketta, of Brick, New Jersey, and Sgt. Tyler M. Shelton, of San Bernardino, California, died Thursday from injuries sustained during the crash on San Clemente Island. Officials say the crash happened during an "aircraft mishap" and released no other information on the crash. Last month, a U.S. Navy seafaring tank went down in hundreds of feet of water off San Clemente Island during a training exercise. Seven Marines and one Navy sailor died in that accident.