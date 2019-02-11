BAUXITE, Ark. — Editor's note: The video shown is about a Fallen Korean War veteran from Arkansas finally welcomed home 70 years later.

Friday night was an important night for Bauxite High School and World War II Veteran, Mr. Hubert Spann.

Spann attended Bauxite Schools from third grade through ninth grade. During his ninth-grade year, Spann and his football teammates dominated the field, ending the season with a record of seven wins, one loss, and one tie.

But at the end of the season, Spann was injured leaving him ineligible to play football the next season. So, he joined another team.

In 1944, 15-year-old Spann saw World War II happening and decided he needed to do his part. He left school and joined the United States Marine Corps. Spann finished out World War II in Guam and Northern China.

After his discharge from the Marine Corps, Spann completed his GED, finished a year at Arkansas Tech Univerisity, and then transferred to the College of the Ozarks where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy in 1951.

Spann worked as a pharmacist for almost 65 years in Tennessee and Arkansas, all this without a high school diploma. Until Friday night.

After 75 years, Hubert Spann was awarded his high school diploma from Bauxite High School.

"It is not often we get the chance to honor our veterans in this way, but Bauxite Schools is privileged and honored to be able to recognize Mr. Hubert Spann for his service and award him with his high school diploma. Thank you, Mr. Spann, for your service to your country and congratulations!!" - Bauxite Public Schools Facebook.

