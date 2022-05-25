Local parents, teachers struggle with latest school massacre

“I know I woke up thankful that we didn’t have to do school this morning,” said Alisha Burkes, a teacher and parent to a 5 and 6-year-old.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — We are just beginning to wrap our brains around the heartbreak of the latest school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Parents we spoke with in New Orleans hugged their children a little closer Tuesday night after hearing about the Texas tragedy. A lone gunman opened fired at Robb Elementary, killing 19 children and two teachers.

“We’re praying for our kids,” Darius Caillier said. “We’re praying for kids out there in Texas. There’s been a lot of shootings in the country this year. This is one of many. It does hurt my heart.”

Caillier and his wife choose to home school their young son Darson.

“We feel safer with our son near us, always,” Caillier said. “He’s going to have to grow up and go out into the world. We’re going to pray over him then, but definitely now, we feel like him being home is great for us.”

Alisha Burkes is a teacher and a mom to 5-and 6-year-olds. Her children just started their summer break.

“I know I woke up thankful that we didn’t have to do school this morning,” Burkes said. We were out. That was my first thought that I was glad we didn’t have to go in for school this morning.

Joel Zobirst’s son is starting kindergarten in the fall.

“It hurts, man, that we can’t seem to come to a consensus around firearms,” Zobirst said.

Ami Hampole hopes the Texas tragedy will lead to tighter gun control measures.

“I hope this is what implements a real change, like all across the country because we have to protect our children,” Hampole said.

Parents say it’s sad they now worry about a possible shooting when they send their children to school.

“Now, these days you have to see your children to school, praying and hoping nothing happens,” Tiffany Cash said. “They come back safe and sound and in one piece that you sent them.”

“When I drop my kid off at pre-school, the last thing I need to think about is, you know, I may not see him alive when I pick him up,” Hampole said.

“I can’t even imagine,” Zobirst said. “I’m just fortunate, I mean it hasn’t happened to my family. It could.”