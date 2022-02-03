Live Updates: Second day of testimony begins for first Capitol riots trial

Here are the latest updates on Guy Reffitt, the first Jan. 6 defendant to go to trial.

WASHINGTON — A jury of 16 people continue to hear testimonies Thursday in the case against 49-year-old Guy Wesley Reffitt, an alleged Texas Three Percenter and the first of more than 700 Capitol riot defendants to go to trial.

Thursday will be the second day of testimony following shocking statements Wednesday from U.S. Capitol Police Officer Shauni Kerkhoff, one of three USCP officers who repelled Reffitt and inspector Monique Moore, who was in charge of the command center on Jan. 6.

Prosecutors predict they will finish their case against Guy Reffitt by Monday afternoon.

Live Updates

Thursday

11:44 a.m. -- Special Agent Shahrani goes through evidence recovered from Reffitt's tablet. It includes a photo of a bruise on his abdomen (from pepper balls, presumably). Shahrani said the photograph appeared on the tablet on January 11, 2021.

11:18 a.m. -- DOJ enters several Telegram messages from Reffitt that apparently show him recruiting people to the Texas Three Percenters' Continental Army group. He stated in the messages that he was the intel officer for the state's Three Percenters' chapter and was working on ways to circumvent 2nd Amendment restrictions.

10:34 a.m. -- In a text exchange between Reffitt and his daughter, Special Agent Shahrani said his daughter texted "please be safe !! You know you are risking not only your business but ur life too and that isn't just something to through away lol."

10:14 a.m. -- Prosecutors call FBI Special Agent Stacy Shahrani to explain Reffitt's text message exchange between him and his family and a Texas Three Percenters chat. She said Reffitt used Life360 and Telegram on his iPhone12 to send messages.

9:47 a.m. -- Monique Moore, inspector in charge of the command center on Jan. 6 re-takes the stand to explain her role in the command center during the Capitol riots. She told the court there were 1,600 cameras at the Capitol grounds for all of the command center to see what was happening.

9:30 a.m. -- The second day of testimonies begins.

Wednesday

2:40 p.m. -- Second government witness in Guy Reffitt case is Capitol Police inspector Monique Moore, in charge of the command center on Jan. 6

2 p.m. -- Former Capitol Police officer Kerkhoff explains how she launched repeated pepper balls, rubber projectiles, and OC tear gas canisters at Guy Reffitt with little effect due to his body armor.

11:53 a.m. -- Court breaks for lunch due to technical issues.

11:51 a.m. -- DOJ is about to introduce an audio recording of USCP radio chatter from January 6, but they're having some technical issues.

11:39 a.m. -- The first witness of the day, former U.S. Capitol Police Officer Shauni Kerkhoff, one of three USCP officers who repelled Guy Reffitt from the building on Jan. 6. is called to the stand. Kerkhoff is expected to introduce the four less-than-lethal weapons officers used.

10:53 a.m. -- The defense opening arguments end after just two to three minutes of concluding on behalf of Reffitt's defense. They allege he never tried to assault anyone and never helped anyone to assault anyone. They added that when he was pepper-sprayed he knew to back off.

The defense pointed out these main factors in the case:

He didn't mean any of the things he's recorded saying.

The DOJ hasn't proved there was a firearm in the holster on his hip.

He never entered the building or tried to disarm officers.

10:50 a.m. -- The defense begins their opening arguments.

10:45 a.m. -- Reffitt threatened his own children, prosecutors claim. They said he told them, "Don't turn your back on me, don't betray me." And reminded them that "traitors get shot." They said he also threatened to put a "bullet through" his daughter's phone if he caught her recording him.

10:43 a.m. -- Prosecutors claim after the insurrection, Reffitt played his helmet camera videos for his family and bragged. He also held a Zoom meeting with fellow Three Percenters after the insurrection and told them to delete messages once their group leader was questioned by the FBI.

10:37 a.m. -- Prosecutors addressed Reffitt's involvement during the siege at the Capitol. They said Reffitt cleared the way for a mob who entered the building near inaugural scaffolding.

10:28 a.m. -- Prosecutors begin their opening arguments. They allege Reffitt wore a "battle rattle" of bulletproof vest, helmet, flex cuffs to restrain members of Congress, megaphone and a 40 cal pistol to Capitol grounds.

10:05 a.m. -- Judge Dabney Friedrich offers jury instructions, reminds jurors that opening statements are not evidence, but a "roadmap" of what each side believes they will prove in the case.

10 a.m. -- Jurors enter the courtroom and opening arguments to begin soon.

