'It was an honor' | President Macron tours French Quarter

“I just want to say thank you because we are very happy and an honor to be here and to have this shared moment together,” Macron said. “Thank you.”

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — French President Emmanuel Macron played tourist in the New Orleans French Quarter and appeared to love every minute of it.

Friday, Macron leaped out of his limo to roaring applause and shouts of “Viva la France.”

After greeting state and local dignitaries in Jackson Square, the president headed straight to the crowds assembled behind police barricades, where he shook hands with adoring onlookers for about 20 minutes.

President Macron told WWL-TV it was an honor to be in New Orleans, a former French colony.

“I just want to say thank you because we are very happy and an honor to be here and to have this shared moment together,” Macron said. “Thank you.”

The streets were lined with people hoping to get a picture with the president.

Macron stopped to listen to street musicians on Royal Street.

He danced to “When the Saints Come Marching In” with Mayor LaToya Cantrell and former Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

“This is a really, really, special day for our city and one that they have been waiting for,” Cantrell said. “Mr. President indicated his visit to New Orleans was the highlight of his visit to the United States of America.”

Louisiana leaders who met with the French president say on this picture-perfect day in the Quarter, with the scores of national and international media following Macron, you just can’t buy this kind of positive publicity for New Orleans.

“This is a beautiful day, a great day to welcome the French president to come and see the beauty, which is our people, our weather, our food, our culture, and we picked a really good day to do it,” Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans said.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said Macron’s visit comes at a time when Louisiana is trying to attract more international visitors.

“They come. They stay longer, and they see more than just one city. They’ll come here and go to Natchitoches, go over to Shreveport, and see many cities in Louisiana.”

This was not just a ceremonial visit.

President Macron met with Governor John Bel Edwards at the Historic New Orleans Collection to discuss the impact of climate change.

They signed an agreement to add a French expert on energy transition to the governor's Climate Initiatives Task Force.

“Like me, President Macron believes climate change is real,” Edwards said. “He believes that the CO2 emissions are obviously contributing to that, and so we have an obligation to make sure that we are addressing that.”

President Macron also visited the New Orleans Museum of Art, had dinner in the city, and ended his trip taking in some music on Frenchmen Street.