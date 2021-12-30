State Rep. Ted James to resign, to take federal position

Gov. John Bel Edwards praised the appointment and called the lawmaker a fierce advocate for the people of Louisiana.

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state lawmaker is leaving office after being appointed by President Joe Biden to a federal position.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that state Rep. Ted James will take over as regional administrator for the agency’s South Central region.

As Region VI administrator, James will oversee SBA programs, offices, and operations in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Gov. John Bel Edwards praised the appointment and called the lawmaker a fierce advocate for the people of Louisiana.