State Rep. Ted James to resign, to take federal position

Gov. John Bel Edwards praised the appointment and called the lawmaker a fierce advocate for the people of Louisiana.
Credit: Sarah Gamard/LSU Manship School News Service
Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, proposed a study of policing in Louisiana after national protests about police brutality.

BATON ROUGE, La. — BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state lawmaker is leaving office after being appointed by President Joe Biden to a federal position. 

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Wednesday that state Rep. Ted James will take over as regional administrator for the agency’s South Central region. 

As Region VI administrator, James will oversee SBA programs, offices, and operations in Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

News outlets report James plans to resign from his legislative office in late January.

