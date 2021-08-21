Thompson-Herah wins 100, Richardson last in return

Thompson-Herah ran the 100 meters in 10.54 seconds, the best time in the world this year as well as a meet record and a personal best.

EUGENE, Ore. — EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah bested her gold-medal winning time in Tokyo at the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday, and Sha’Carri Richardson finished last in her return to the track after controversy.

She topped her Olympic-record 10.61 in Tokyo as she edged closer to Florence Griffith Joyner’s world record 10.49 set in 1988.