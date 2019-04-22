CBS has renewed NCIS: New Orleans, the popular crime drama which is set in and filmed in the city, for a sixth season, the network announced Monday.

CBS also renewed NCIS: Los Angeles, which is currently in its 10th season.

“Both shows have been key pillars to the CBS schedule for several years,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “They offer heroic stories, big stars and have attracted a passionate, loyal fan base."

The network previously announced the renewal of the original NCIS for the 2019-2020 season as well.



NCIS: New Orleans, starring Scott Bakula, is currently in its fifth season and is averaging almost 11 million viewers each week and winning its time slot, the network said.

The show, which premiered in 2014, airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on WWL-TV Channel 4.

In addition to Bakula, its current cast includes Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and CCH Pounder.

Scenes are filmed across the metro area in addition to on a soundstage in Jefferson Parish.