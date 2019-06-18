JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 17,900 Entergy customers in Jefferson Parish were without power as of 8:20 p.m. Monday, according to the utility's power outage map.

The majority of the outages affect the west bank of Jefferson Parish, knocking out lights for almost the entirety of Timberlane south of Lapalco Boulevard to Engineers Road.

The outages also extended across the Intracoastal Waterway to Woodmere along Barataria Boulevard.

In Metairie, at least 2,000 customers around Clearview Parkway in between N. Causeway Boulevard and David Drive were without power, according to the map.

The various outages started from around 7:40 to 8:10 p.m.

A cause for the outages was not available on Entergy's online map, but they came as a heavy line of rain moved through the Metro Area.

RELATED: Track rain on animated radar

Entergy's outage map gave an automatic estimated power restoration time of 11:00 p.m.

Stay with WWLTV.com for more on this developing story