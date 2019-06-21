Almost half of the seniors of a New Orleans high school under investigation for alleged grade-fixing were not eligible to graduate this year and will have to enroll in summer school or re-take classes next year, the New Beginnings Charter Board said Friday.

The announcement came as dozens of seniors were waiting to find out their status.

The report says that 87 students in the 177-student senior class at Kennedy High School were not eligible to graduate, despite several of them taking part in graduation exercises. Sixty-nine students who walked in the commencement exercises were not eligible to do so, according to the board.

"It is an understatement to say that we, as a school, fell short of our duties to our students and their families," read a press release from the New Beginnings School Foundation, which conducted the investigation.

The students involved are being contacted and advised on the next steps they need to take.

“The 87 students that were missing, what we found in our investigation was that students were missing a variety of things. Students had not successfully completed courses,” New Beginnings Board President Raphael Gang sad in a Friday interview with The Lens. “Students had not passed end of course exams. And students had some things missing in their transcripts.”

The scandals at the school included the changing of grades to ensure that students didn’t fail, to the falsifying of board minutes to indicate that a contract for school bus services had been approved by the full board, when it had not been presented.

The problems led to the removal of the principal of the school and four members of the leadership team.