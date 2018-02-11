Good morning.

Mysterious dust particles are raining down on River Ridge.

Kelly Knowles lives on Rex Drive, about a block from the Mississippi River. Monday night, he shot video the particles that blanketed his street like snow.

"We don't know what kind of cargo they're loading," Knowles said. "We don't know what we're breathing in because nobody will tell us." (Read more)

When she presented her proposed 2019 budget on Thursday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she wants to phase out 20 of the 31 cameras that are not in school zones.

She wants to keep the cameras up in school zones, but allow them to only on between drop off hours 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pick up hours 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

"Amen! Its robbery is what it is," one New Orleans driver told Eyewitness News. (Read more)

An EF-2 tornado slammed into a dairy farm in Varnado, doing plenty of damage to equipment and some small buildings, but sparing a family and its young children in a lone house that seemed to avoid the damage.

The storm was in and out in a matter of seconds, but the scare and the damage will take a while to get past at the Williams Organic Dairy Farm. (Read more)

Fall weather returns today across SE Louisiana! We will have plenty of sunshine as an area of high pressure builds toward it. It will be breezy and much cooler with high temperatures in the mid-60s! You will want that jacket all day!

Tonight will be clear and chilly to cool with lows in the mid-40s north and lower 50s south. A great night to open your windows and don't forget your jackets! (Read more)

James Brundy, father of Summer Heat drug suspect Rashad Brundy, wonders how bail reform got turned around in a way that made it more expensive – not less – for him to get his son out of jail.

“I figure what they're doing, they're going after the poor. That's the only thing I can think of why they're doing it,” Brundy said.

Brundy said he ended up paying more for his son’s release in August because Rashad's bail was restricted to “cash only,” a policy now being used in hundreds of new cases at Tulane and Broad despite questions about whether it's even legal. (Read more)

Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy said Thursday he supports President Donald Trump's effort to end birthright citizenship.

"I agree with the president," Cassidy said in an interview with USA Today Network. "We can't continue to have birthright tourism, people coming to America to give birth so their babies can be citizens. That's gaming the American system." (Read more)

