Good morning.

Here is what you Need To Know:

It's November 5th, the Saints are the best team in the NFC, and are 18-4 since starting 0-2 last year. The Saints are at their best when they combine aggressiveness and arrogance in just the right amounts. In a battle of NFC heavyweights, they delivered more than enough of both. (Read more)

Can't get enough Saints? Here are more top stories after Sunday's big win:

► VOTE NOW: Who had the better touchdown celebration?

Catholics went to mass this weekend for the first time since the list was released that names 57 Catholic priests with credible allegations of child sex abuse. Many say this list is a step in the right direction. (Read more)

►WATCH LIVE: 4WWL-TV Eyewitness Morning News

Watch out for some patchy dense fog this morning. The worst of it will be over the River Parishes and Northshore. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for those areas until 8 AM. The City of New Orleans will see some fog, but it will not stay dense the whole morning. (Read more)

► Download the FREE 4WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

When Louisiana voters go to the polls for this November’s midterm elections, they will be deciding on six constitutional amendments. Here is what they are and what they mean: (Read more)

© 2018 WWL