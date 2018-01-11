Good morning.

Here is what you Need To Know:

Three people were hurt after a possible tornado touched down in Washington Parish early Thursday morning, destroying a mobile home and causing more damage to other property.

Washington Parish OHSEP Director Thomas Thiebaud says a possible tornado reported near LA 439 just west of Bogalusa, La., destroyed a mobile home and hurt two people.

Thiebaud said a roof collapsed at a home about a mile away. One woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital. (Read more)

Simone Landrum felt like her doctor was brushing off her concerns. About 8 months into her pregnancy, she was feeling even worse. Her doctor told her that her blood pressure was high and that she needed to rest. He sent her home.

Two days later, the pain came back. This time she was bleeding. (Read more)

The staff at Boston Children's blew bubbles and kisses as baby Hayze Hart left the hospital, Wednesday morning.

The 18-month-old Covington, Louisiana boy arrived in Boston a year ago in grave condition. He was born with a hole in his stomach and had severe liver damage. (Read more)

The New Orleans City Council Wednesday afternoon voted unanimously to begin the process of assessing a $5 million fine. This comes in the wake of an independent investigation that found executives at Entergy knew actors were paid to support a controversial power plant in New Orleans East. (Read more)

The suspect in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre is expected to make a brief appearance in court Thursday to be arraigned on an indictment that charges him with murder, hate crimes, obstructing in the practice of religion, and other crimes. (Read more)

