State leaders say Louisiana is leading the way with a new smartphone app that displays a digital driver’s license.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the new app called “LA Wallet” Tuesday. Although the app is free to download for Apple and Android devices, there is a $5.99 in-app purchase that activates a citizen’s license or ID.

“Most people never leave home without their smartphone and with this app, they will never be without their driver’s license,” Edwards said.

The digital license has the same expiration date as the user’s physical driver’s license. When the physical license expires, citizens must renew their license with the Office of Motor Vehicles and purchase another digital license through the app.

The app was developed with the help of Louisiana State Police, the Department of Public Safety and OMW. Edwards said state police requested a “hands-off and no-touch” procedure that would not require officers to hold a user’s phone.

OMW Commissioner Karen St. Germaine said that the app is secured by a pin number and does not track a user’s location at any time. If your phone is lost or stolen, the OMV says users can log into an online portal to unlink their license from their smartphone.

The app was created under Louisiana law Act 625 by Baton Rouge Rep. Ted James. Edwards touted the app as the first digital driver’s license app to be fully launched in the United States.

For more information or to download the app, click here to visit the LA Wallet website.

© 2018 WWL