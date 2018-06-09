New court documents indicate at least one of the top deputies of former St Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain is concerned he may soon be the subject of a Federal indictment.

In a ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier denied the attempt of three former deputies to halt their civil case against the current St Tammany Sheriff, Randy Smith.

David Hanson, Sr., David Hanson, Jr. and Tammy Hanson had filed a motion, under seal, asking for a stay and asking to separate their lawsuits from the seven others who are seeking damages from Smith.

They filed suit last year, alleging they were improperly fired from STPSO because they campaigned for Strain.

Randy Smith defeated incumbent strain to take the role of sheriff in 2016.

Barbier hints at the arguments the Hansons made in their now-sealed motion in his denial. He writes, the Hansons, “…ask that their own claims be severed and stayed pending resolution of any possible criminal proceedings that may be brought against one of the [Hansons].”

WWL-TV and partner newspaper the New Orleans Advocate are asking to intervene in the lawsuit to get the Hansons’ motion unsealed. Barbier will allow the news organizations to make their argument that the motion is of the utmost public interest.

The St Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received a federal grand jury subpoena in March for documents related to Strain and some of his top deputies, including David Hanson and Skip Keen.

Other records subpoenaed were related to two privately-run work release programs Strain operated during his tenure that have been the subject of a series of investigative reports by WWL-TV and the New Orleans Advocate.

Strain awarded no-bid contracts to two companies to run the work release programs, and both were owned by people with close ties to Strain and some of his top deputies, including Brandy Hanson, who sources say is the daughter of David Hanson, Sr.

Larry Demmons, who is representing most of the plaintiffs in the civil lawsuit, declined comment to our partners at the New Orleans Advocate, as did Keith Couture, who is representing Skip Keen.

