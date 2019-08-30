NEW ORLEANS — After more than 30 years in the heart of the Warehouse District, the Louisiana Children's Museum will open their new location in City Park on Saturday.

From playing in the sand, to shopping for food, the new $47.5 million Children's Museum is full of adventure.

"This is a way to have fun, to explore, to experiment," said CEO Julia Bland. "You can get wet and get messy and it's a way to learn."

This project has been years in the making. With doors opening this Saturday, excitement is already buzzing about City Park's newest attraction. Bland says she's ready.

"We've made a big effort to show we value young children, that we believe in their capacity, and we know if we invest in them differently they'll have a very different result."

RELATED: Mr. N.O. It All: We all know Tad Gormley Stadium. But who was Tad Gormley?

With two floors of exhibits, and other fun places to explore, visitors will be treated to some familiar favorites as well as re-imagined ones.

"I actually like the music room upstairs," said parent, Kelly Hubbell. "I thought that was interesting bringing some of the local music kids can play. I know my daughter has never seen a cello before, so I think she definitely enjoyed it."

However, whether you're making music or movies, every person who walks through the museum will get a hands-on experience that's sure to bring them back for more.

"We have art from our local artists, we have music from our local musicians, call outs from Mr. Okra (the beloved produce vendor)," said Bland. "It's a place of magic, it's a place of childhood, it's a place of learning of joy and of play, of connecting with our beautiful setting of City Park."

RELATED: Finally: Cafe du Monde opens in City Park

The Louisiana Children's Museum is the perfect blend of education, entertainment and fun. And while it's in a new spot. the purpose is still the same: letting people no matter their age, be a kid.

Free tickets for opening day Saturday, Aug. 31 are sold out. The museum will be open extended hours Sunday and Monday (Sept. 1 and Sept. 2) from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, the museum will return to its normal operating hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. with general admission tickets costing $14 per person for adults and children 12 months and older.

Visit www.lcm.org for more.