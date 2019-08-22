NEW ORLEANS — You see them all over the metro area, so called "dollar stores."

“Well just go there to pick up the basic stuff, you know something quick, not to like make groceries or anything," Sharon Bradford said.

In New Orleans East, there's no shortage of them. Of the 36 stores in New Orleans, a third of them can be found in the East. For Sabrina Richardson, that's enough.

“We need major big stores out here. We just don't need these fast to pick-up places," she said.

While some are grateful for the convenience of dollar stores, many people living in New Orleans East say the area needs more full grocery stores. Currently there are only three.

The city planning commission recently recommended restrictions that would prevent more dollars stores from popping up in the city, especially in New Orleans East. If adopted, the restrictions would require any new dollar store to be located at least two miles away from an existing one.

The idea is, by limiting the number of dollar stores, more traditional grocers will be willing to move in, giving healthier food options for families in New Orleans East.

"It's hard out here for grocery stores. People have to go so far," Richardson said.

As the city is looking to breath more life in what's considered a food desert, Richardson says dollar stores are still needed, especially by people who don't have their own transportation.

“Sometimes it’s my only option, The Dollar General or the Family Dollar, because I have no transportation," she said.

The premise of dollar stores is to offer people a bargain, but from the City's perspective, their value is costing this community in a different way. The City Council has two months to consider the planning commission's recommendations.