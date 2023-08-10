Local people with family in Israel scared for loved ones

“My eyes are bloodshot, I’ve been crying with friends,” said Robert French, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — This weekend’s bloody civilian attack in Israel and the declaration of war that followed is being felt in Jewish communities around the world, including in the New Orleans area.

“My eyes are bloodshot, I’ve been crying with friends,” said Robert French, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans. “It’s really, it’s just so shocking.”

French’s brother and mother were in Tel Aviv when the attack began. When his brother began texting him that missiles were landing Friday night, he did not think it was out of the ordinary.

“I’d been there during attacks and you think, ‘here they go again.” The Israel-Palestine conflict began more than 50 years ago and has wrought thousands of casualties, overwhelmingly among Palestinians.

But this time was different. By the time French woke up Saturday, hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians were dead in an unprecedented attack on Israeli civilians. On Sunday Benjamin Netanyahu, President of Israel, declared war.

French’s sister and her family live in Israel and tell him life has already changed. “I messaged my nieces, they’re scared,” he said. “We barely came out of lockdown from COVID and here we go again, no school, everything’s canceled.”

The war also comes at a time when anti-Semitic attacks in the U.S. have reached an all-time high. According to the Anti Defamation League they rose 36% in 2022 alone.

Sunday, Interim NOPD Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick released this statement:

The New Orleans Police Department is aware of the situation in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, I have deployed Directed Patrols to ensure the safety of our Jewish institutions and communities. NOPD District Captains will continue to work closely with Synagogue and community leaders in the interest of keeping our communities safe.

The JFGNO has already started a fundraiser for victims overseas. It is also holding a “Community Gathering” Monday night at 9 at the Congregation Gates of Prayer in Metairie. Tulane Hillel will hold its own at its Mintz Center on Broadway Street at 5:45, then provide transportation to JFGNO’s event.

“It’s important that we demonstrate to our community and to Israelis that they have support all over the world,” said French.

To that end, Tulane’s chapter of the Jewish fraternity AEPi is planning to give out hundreds of Israeli flags on campus this week. “The amazing part about Jewish communities is we all stand and support each other,” said Chapter President Ryan Orlov. AEPi is still raising money for the project. (link gofundme https://www.gofundme.com/f/tulane-aepi-israeli-flag-give-away)

“We’ve bought 200 so far, and the dream would be maybe 500 or a thousand,” said organizer Charlie Eckstein.