ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that claimed the life of one New Orleans man early Saturday morning.

Louisiana State Police troopers responded to a crash around 3:30 a.m. Saturday on LA 46 eastbound near Volpe Drive in St. Bernard Parish. When they arrived, they found that a man had been ejected from a motorcycle off the right side of the road.

Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Michael Richardson of New Orleans, who was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

RELATED: Vehicle crashes through business in Marrero, pregnant woman injured, fire department says

The incident is still under investigation. According to police, Richardson lost control of a 1999 Honda motorcycle for unknown reasons and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say it is unknown if speed or impairment were factors in the fatal crash. A toxicology test will be performed following an autopsy.

RELATED: NOPD motorcycle officer injured in Canal Street accident

Police said motorcycle helmets are required by Louisiana laws for all riders, and decrease the chances of traumatic brain injury.

For more information on the Louisiana Motorcycle Safety, Awareness, and Operator Training Program, visit http://www.lsp.org/motorcycle.html.