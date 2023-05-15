N.O. Press Club president resigns after money found missing from accounts

The club sent out an email last week, announcing that it was behind schedule for its annual awards event after discovering "financial irregularities."

NEW ORLEANS — The president of the New Orleans Press Club has resigned from his duties after reports that nearly $50,000 was missing from the club’s coffers.

David Baker’s resignation was announced via an email from the Press Club of New Orleans in which it explained that it was behind its normal timetable for its signature event, the Excellence in Journalism contest.

At the time, it announced “financial irregularities,” which were not spelled out. David Courcelle, the attorney for the Press Club, said the amount missing was just shy of $50,000 and he said that an unspecified amount had been recouped.

Courcelle did not comment when asked about whether Baker was involved in the financial irregularities. He did say that no other Press Club officer had left their position.

“We identified the problem, consulted with legal counsel and are now in the process of resolving the issue,” the club said in its email last Friday.