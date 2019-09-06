NEW ORLEANS — For 96 years, Leah Chase was a trailblazer. Saturday, hundreds gathered to say goodbye and honor her as a New Orleans legend.

But how do you say goodbye to an icon like Leah Chase?

“You say good-bye by celebrating the life of, taking moments to remember all of the beautiful contributions that she’s made,” Ameris Ross-Hillard said.

Chase will be formally laid to rest Monday following a noon mass at the St. Peter Claver Catholic Church at 1923 St. Phillip Street. Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed immediately by the Rosary.

Seating at the church is limited, but the mass will be streamed live online.

Her life was rich - not just because of her food, but for her contributions to history and the Civil Rights movement.

"We're so thankful she ran that race," Congressman Cedric Richmond said.

And behind her bright smile, Leah Chase was also a down-to-earth matriarch who loved her family dearly.

"She really relished in the simple things," Vaughn Fauria said. "Thought that life was delightful always. I think she had this happy button pressed all the time."

As a result, nearly everyone who came to know Leah Chase felt her happiness.

Perhaps there isn't a way to truly say goodbye to a legend.

"She's in our hearts. We appreciate everything that she's done for the United States, for the world, for New Orleans," Sharon Rawls said.

Maybe all we can do is treasure her legacy.

WWL-TV reporters Jacqueline Quynh and Duke Carter contributed to this report.