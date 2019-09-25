NEW ORLEANS — It's not every day high school students get to ask tough and unfiltered questions about climate change to political candidates but that’s what happened in Uptown New Orleans Tuesday night.



On Loyola University's campus, political candidates were asked some tough questions about climate change, wetland loss and renewable energy issues from students at Benjamin Franklin High School.



“This is insanely important because our coastline is vulnerable to sea level rise and climate change in general, and also New Orleans especially has a lot of environmental problems," student Rangasari Narayanamoorthy said.



The questions came from members of the Green Society at Ben Franklin and were directed at candidates for state representative from District 91 and 98 Uptown.

“Adults haven’t stepped up much and talked about the issues that will be effecting their children," student Ella Stolier said.



Initially, students in the club wanted to tackle climate change by grilling candidates for U.S. president. Science teacher Kady Clincy liked that the club was thinking globally but encouraged them to act locally.

“So there was this idea of, “Hey, let's have this conversation,” but with the candidates that live next door to us, that are running to represent us in our state,” Clincy said.



The forum seemed to strike a chord with all the candidates on stage like District 91 candidate Mandie Landry.



“They don't even realize the insight they are giving me is worth a thousand consultants," Landry said.

There are frustrations over the way leaders have handled the fight on climate change but students say the time for change is now.

“I understand that there are going to be a lot of different opinions in this world and the best we can do right now is to present them with evidence and let them make up their own mind," Narayanamoorthy said.

The Green Society was quick to admit you can’t solve climate change in just one night but said this was a pretty good way to start.

