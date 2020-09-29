New Orleans expected to make announcement on loosening COVID restrictions Thursday

City leaders say that recent Coronavirus data has been encouraging

NEW ORLEANS — Thursday Mayor Cantrell and city leaders are expected to announce details on looser COVID restrictions for Orleans Parish during an 11 a.m. press conference.

What the loosened restrictions will look like and when the new restrictions will take place won't be known until that press conference, but many area businesses and residents would like to see Orleans join the rest of Louisiana with Phase 3 in place. That would allow more people to dine in restaurants and a possible reopening of bars.

During a brief update Tuesday, New Orleans Director of Communications Beau Tidwell said that recent Coronavirus data for the city was encouraging.

As of Monday the city had a positivity rate of 1.6%, fatality rate of 4.7% and the hospitals capacities were considered stable. Since the pandemic began there has been a total of 12,599 cases in Orleans Parish and 587 deaths.

Tidwell said the city has had no Coronavirus-related deaths in the past week.

Thursday's announcement will come after the city was able to assess the impact of pre-k through 4th grade students returning to classroom learning over the course of two weeks. If families opted in, their students returned between Sept. 14-25.

“It’s my understanding that the data we have seen is very encouraging,” Said Beau Tidwell. “We did want to make sure that once we reopened schools to in-person learning, we had that window of time to see what that impact was going to be. To date it is my understanding that we have not seen a tremendous, huge impact. Again that’s not luck, that is because NOLA public schools, our parents, our families and our teachers work very hard to do this in an intentional and a safe way.” He says they have not seen a big spike in cases and that they are ready to move forward. Announcements on those next steps are also expected Thursday.