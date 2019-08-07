The man behind a New Orleans mural depicting the infamous recording of President Donald Trump saying that if you’re famous, women will let you grab them in a sensitive spot (the mural is a little more direct), will plead his case in court Monday that the mural should remain in public view.

Neal Morris and attorneys for the City of New Orleans will present their arguments to US District Judge Martin Feldman Monday as to whether Morris has the right to display the controversial mural (on his own property) in a residential area.

The mural was put up in November 2017 by artist “Cashy D” with permission from Morris.

"Cashy is political and I view my role as giving artists a platform. When he told me the concept I thought it was simple and brilliant. Why is it okay for the President of the United States to actually say the vulgar words and treat women this way but a piece of art that quotes the president and uses cartoon pictures instead of the vulgarities is somehow offensive?" Neal told WWLTV back in 2017.

The mural includes nude female breasts and the suggestive pink hat worn by women protesting the president’s inauguration around the country. The hat is used to censor Trump’s statement that “When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the *****.”

After the mural appeared, the City’s Department of Safety and Permits told Morris that he was violating the city’s mural permit rules, which do not allow murals in residential areas. He also had not paid the city’s then $500 application fee for the mural, which has since been reduced to $50.

In response, Morris covered the mural with a banner marked with colorful “CENSORED” stencils. A temporary solution as he and the ACLU sue the city, saying that their mural permitting rules are an attack on the first and 14th amendments. Ultimately, Morris is hoping Judge Feldman declares the city’s mural permitting process unconstitutional.

Oral arguments will be heard Monday, July 8, at 2 p.m.