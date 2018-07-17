Mayor Cantrell joined New Orleans Redevelopment Authority officials in Gentilly to announce a new program that aims to help low to moderate income homeowners improve their properties to handle storm water.

The new Community Adaptation Program allows the opportunity for Gentilly homeowners to receive grants up to $25,000 to improve their properties in an effort to reduce rainfall runoff. Owners must qualify for the grants based on income, must reside in their home and be insured.

The eligible income levels for CAP participants are as follows:

Family Size: 1

Income: $36,750

Family Size: 2

Income: $42,000

Family Size: 3

Income: $47,250

Family Size: 4

Income: $52,500

Family Size: 5

Income: $56,700

Family Size: 6

Income: $60,700

Also available through the program are rain barrels and gardens, storm water planter boxes, detention basins, planting trees, reducing the cement coverage on lots and infiltration trenches.

Council member-at-Large Helena Morena and Council member Jared Brossett both believe the CAP program will make a difference.

“We can no longer rely on a pumping system alone to mitigate the effects of rainwater. This Community Adaptation Program is a very welcome initiative. It demonstrates that every single resident should be playing a role in this effort,” Morena said.

“With a focus on individual homes, the CAP is a significant project for our city and this great neighborhood. Through its implementation we can create sustainable neighborhoods for generations to come," Brossett said.

CAP is a part of the $141.3 million United States Department of Housing and Urban Development National Disaster Resilience Competition grant.

NORA will hold a free community workshop about CAP on Saturday, July 21 at Dillard University’s Georges Auditorium from 10 a.m. to noon. The workshop is open to the public and will provide information about the CAP process and eligibility.

More information can be found here.

