NEW ORLEANS — For all of us who call New Orleans and southeast Louisiana home, we have a threshold for heat, but we all have our limits.

A new study may leave you asking yourself how much heat is too much?

According to a new report from the Union of Concerned Scientists, a nonprofit trying to raise awareness about climate change, if nothing is done to fight climate change most of our region will see a dramatic spike in the days of dangerous heat.

Below are some highlights from their latest report, which assumes climate change doesn't get addressed.

The study predicts most of southeast Louisiana will endure more extreme heat, which is when the heat index hits at least 105 degrees.

Normally, Louisiana experiences that kind of heat about nine days a year.

The report says by the end of the century, Louisiana could have three full months each year in which the heat index reaches 105 degrees.

In the short term though, the report says the state will feel more heat sooner.

By the year 2036, the researchers are forecasting the New Orleans area each year could see five full months of days with the index above 90 degrees. Currently, the city sees that kind of heat for about three-and-half months every year.

While a heat index above 90 degrees may not sound terrible, keep in mind that's also the point that it's often considered dangerous to work outside.

An expert told the Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate if this comes to fruition, there will likely have to be a shift in how and when people work outside.

Also think about the increase in your energy bill for things like air conditioning.

Some debate if climate change is a real threat, which would make this study irrelevant to them. But for those that accept the scientific research, these predictions at the very least will make them uncomfortable.